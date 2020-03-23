Left Menu
Development News Edition

WeWork board's special committee prepares for fight against SoftBank

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 04:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 04:39 IST
WeWork board's special committee prepares for fight against SoftBank

The special committee of WeWork's board is preparing for a fight against Japan's SoftBank Group Corp saying that SoftBank should complete its tender offer promised to the office sharing company's employees and shareholders.

"Not only is SoftBank obligated to consummate the tender offer as detailed by the Master Transaction Agreement, but its excuses for not trying to close are inappropriate and dishonest", the committee said in a statement on Sunday. In response, SoftBank said it maintains the ability to walk away from the tender offer if there is any material liability to WeWork, adding the offer has no impact on SoftBank’s commitment to WeWork or on the financial strength of the business.

"SoftBank has informed stockholders that all of the agreed upon closing conditions must be satisfied before the tender offer can be completed," a SoftBank spokeswoman said. "As of now, they are not."

Reuters reported on Tuesday that SoftBank was considering pulling out of the $3 billion bid to buy additional shares in WeWork, because it feels the office-space sharing firm has not met the conditions for the deal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

Italy coronavirus deaths rise by 651 in a day, lifting total death toll to 5,476

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Exxon notifying contractors, vendors of near-term spending cuts -spokesman

Exxon Mobil Corp is notifying contractors and vendors of planned near-term cuts in capital and operating expenses because of the coronavirus pandemic, a spokesman for the company said on Sunday.Exxon will announce its reduction plans once t...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. axed CDC expert job in China months before virus outbreak

Several months before the coronavirus pandemic began, the Trump administration eliminated a key American public health position in Beijing intended to help detect disease outbreaks in China, Reuters has learned. The American disease expert,...

China sees drop in new coronavirus cases; all new cases imported

Mainland China saw a drop in its daily tally of new coronavirus cases, reversing four straight days of gains, as the capital Beijing ramped up measures to contain the number of infections arriving from abroad.China had 39 new confirmed case...

S.Korea reports 64 new coronavirus cases, total at 8,961

South Korea reported 64 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the national tally to 8,961, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention KCDC said.The new numbers extend a downward trend, marking the 12th day in a row the country h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020