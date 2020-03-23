Left Menu
Development News Edition

Investor wealth plummets over Rs 10 lakh cr in first hour of trade

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 10:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 10:41 IST
Investor wealth plummets over Rs 10 lakh cr in first hour of trade

Investor wealth plummeted by over Rs 10 lakh crore in the first hour of trade on Monday as the equity markets went into a tailspin and sank 10 per cent. Rising cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) has hit market sentiment negatively, with the equity markets starting the week with a massive selloff.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropped by Rs 10,29,847.17 crore to Rs 1,05,79,296.12 crore just before the trading was halted for 45 minutes. Markets took a heavy beating as the BSE benchmark index plunged 2,991.85 points or 10 per cent -- its lower circuit limit.

All the constituents from the BSE 30-share index witnessed selling led by Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank and Bajaj Finance, tanking up to 19.98 per cent. All the sectoral indices too traded with heavy losses led by bank, realty and finance.

Market heavyweights RIL tumbled 11.57 per cent and TCS tanked 5.84 per cent..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

Italy coronavirus deaths rise by 651 in a day, lifting total death toll to 5,476

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus impact: TVS Motor shuts down plants for two days

Two-wheeler major TVS Motor Company on Monday said it is suspending production at all its plants for two days in order to safeguard its employees from the coronavirus pandemicIn view of COVID-19, and considering the safety and well being of...

INSIGHT-Lockdown: Nursing homes in Spain a vector for deadly coronavirus

Death arrived slowly at the nursing home where Chelo Megia works. Then it was everywhere. On March 11, a Wednesday, Megia still thought the Residencia Nunez De Balboa in central Spain, where she had been an auxiliary nurse for 15 years, mig...

'Joy of spring': Japan fetes cherry blossoms despite virus

The crowds might be thinner and parties smaller, but warnings from officials over the coronavirus have done little to stop Japanese celebrating as the countrys famed cherry trees explode into bloom. Over a warm long weekend in Tokyo, people...

Tokyo considering 2020 Games postponement among many scenarios - Mori

Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori said on Monday that organisers would consider postponement as one of many scenarios that they aim to have ready in four weeks, but that the Games would not be cancelled.Mori told a news conference a te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020