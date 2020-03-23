Goa govt extends 'Janta curfew'; industry delegation meets CM

Goa witnessed total shut down for the second consecutive day on Monday as the state government extended the 'Janta curfew' to contain the spread of coronavirus. A delegation of various industrial bodies in Goa met Chief Minister Pramod Sawant at his residence on Monday, urging him to allow the industry work with 20 per cent workforce.

Sawant on Sunday announced that the 'Janta curfew' will remain in force till the intervening night of March 25- 26. All markets, shops, offices and religious places remained closed on Monday.

In order to effectively implement the extension of 'Janta curfew', the state government has declared a three-day holiday for government and private sector including banks, so that people stay indoors. The government and private bus services have also been suspended.

Only hospitals and health services, pharmacies, and essential government services like police, health, electricity and water supply will be operational. The state government on Monday announced that milk booths and fuel stations would remain open.

Goa Police have heightened patrolling across the state to ensure miscreants do not take advantage of the situation. The coastal state's borders have also been sealed to stop vehicular movement, except for the essential commodities.

Goa shares border with Maharashtra and Karnataka. On Sunday night, Sawant paid a surprise visit to state border at Keri village in North Goa district to assess the implementation of the state governments order.

All exams in the state have been postponed and schools are closed till further order. Meanwhile, a delegation of various industrial bodies in Goa met Sawant at his residence on Monday, urging him to allow the industry work with 20 per cent workforce.

The delegation comprised representatives of the Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), Goa Small Industries Association, Confederation of Indian Industries and others. GCCI president Manoj Caculo told reporters that they met the chief minister and extending their full support to the state government in fighting the coronavirus.

"While supporting the government in its endeavour, the industry also requested certain relaxations, including permission to function with minimum 20 per cent workforce," Caculo said. The delegation also urged the chief minister to exempt the pharmaceutical sector from the shut down, he said.

In a statement issued after the meeting, the industry players said they requested the chief minister for allowing a few concessions sot as to facilitate skeletal services and also finish some works in progress. "The chief minister assured to study the industry representation and come out with revised guidelines later during the day," the statement said.

