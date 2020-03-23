Guar seed futures rise 3.98 pc on robust demand

Guar seed prices rose by Rs 134 to Rs 3,236 per 10 quintal in futures trade on Monday due to raising of bets by participants following firm spot demand. Marketmen said apart from fresh bets, gain in guar seed futures was also due to limited supplies from growing belts.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed contracts for April delivery rose by Rs 134, or 3.98 per cent, to Rs 3,236 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 48,555 lots. Similarly, guar seed contracts for May delivery traded up by Rs 133, or 3.96 per cent, to Rs 3,246 per 10 quintal in an open interest of 11,645 lots.

