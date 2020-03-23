Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guar seed futures rise 3.98 pc on robust demand

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 13:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 13:31 IST
Guar seed futures rise 3.98 pc on robust demand

Guar seed prices rose by Rs 134 to Rs 3,236 per 10 quintal in futures trade on Monday due to raising of bets by participants following firm spot demand. Marketmen said apart from fresh bets, gain in guar seed futures was also due to limited supplies from growing belts.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed contracts for April delivery rose by Rs 134, or 3.98 per cent, to Rs 3,236 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 48,555 lots. Similarly, guar seed contracts for May delivery traded up by Rs 133, or 3.96 per cent, to Rs 3,246 per 10 quintal in an open interest of 11,645 lots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Kerala govt shuts down liquor shops

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday announced that all liquor shops in the state will remain closed until further orders. The measure was decided during a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Minister.Vijayan said that the d...

TN announces lockdown; district borders to be shut to combat

Tamil Nadu will be under a lockdowntill March 31 from 6 PM on Tuesday to prevent the spread ofcoronavirus and CrPC section 144 will be invoked for itsimplementation, Chief Minister K Palaniswami announcedMaking a statement in the assembly o...

British-Indian quiz master fears he may have COVID-19

A popular British-Indian television comic, broadcaster and quiz master was caught up in a social media storm on Monday after he posted a message about feeling ill and fearing he may have contracted COVID-19. Paul Sinha, 49, who is best know...

Icelandair cuts staff, reduces management pay to cushion corona impact

Icelandair said on Monday it will cut 240 jobs, temporarily move 92 of remaining staff to part-time employment and cut management pay in a move to absorb the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on its business.The airline is currently operat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020