Leading Woman Achiever, Savita Chhabra, Chairperson, HRIPL Authors her Debut Book 'Legacy of Learning' to Guide and Inspire the Youth

The book highlights selected verses of the Bhagavad Gita with short stories that offer a simplified interpretation Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Drawing inspiration and inner-strength from the Holy Scriptures throughout her personal and professional journey, award-winning businesswoman, Savita Chhabra, Chairperson, HRIPL has launched her debut book, called ‘Legacy of Learning’; which offers simplistic and relatable interpretations of the Bhagavad Gita in an attempt to connect the youth of India to the age-old, but relevant scriptures. Empathising with the stressful lives that today’s generation of millennials and zillennials lead, the book offers fictional stories woven around chosen verses. A role model for the aspiring youth, Savita Chhabra’s journey is not limited to massive financial leaps, but also the many lessons she learned along the way and how she imbibed them into her life.

At the age of thirty-nine, she lost her husband to cardiac arrest and within five days of his passing, she had to step into his shoes. A period of intense struggle followed, but she successfully transformed HRIPL into the multi-crore company that it is today. She felt the urge to turn within and rediscover herself and it was then that she decided to study Vedanta. Nearly eight years ago, she began reading the Srimad Bhagavad Gita, making note of words that resonated with her most. These were the seeds that birthed the ‘Legacy of Learning’. Savita Chhabra, Chairperson, HRIPL, said, “When I started writing interpretations for the verses, the different phases of my life started coming back to me. So many questions that I had buried deep inside me began getting answered of their own accord. I believe that everyone has divine knowledge inside them, and sometimes we have to find the way in through the outside world. I want this book to guide young readers towards inner knowledge. Being married at the age of nineteen and widowed at thirty-nine, I have had to rediscover myself several times, and the absence of a guiding light was always disheartening.” In today’s fast-paced, globalised environment, the questioning generation of woke adults, need a guiding light the most. Education has always been a priority, right from her early years, and she feels deeply about empowering the youth. A role model in many respects, under Savita Chhabra’s leadership, HRIPL has undertaken charitable projects like conducting skill development workshops for tribal youth and bringing educational reforms to underprivileged schools, among many other social initiatives.

The book introduces readers to the importance of performing good karma and nudges them to be conscious about the purpose of their lives in every decision they make. Savita believes that life becomes easier when you have some of the answers, and the youth, who have their entire lives in front of them, need it the most. For more information, write to info.legacyoflearning@gmail.com.

About Savita Chhabra Savita Chhabra is an award-winning businesswoman and Chairperson of Hygienic Research Institute Private Limited (HRIPL), a leading cosmetics brand of India. Her achievements have been recognised with a ‘Special Award for Women Entrepreneurs’ by Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh in 2007 and ‘National Award for Business Excellence’ by Hon’ble Union Minister for Rural Development, Mr. Pradeep Jain in 2010. She is also a doting mother and grandmother. For twenty years, Savita Chhabra’s world revolved around her home and family, comprising her husband and two sons. Until fate dealt her a cruel hand – a cardiac arrest suddenly claimed her husband’s life. Within five days of his passing, this homemaker had to step into her husband’s shoes. A period of intense struggle and immense learning followed, but she (along with her sons who joined the business after completing their education) has been instrumental in transforming Hygienic Research Institute into the successful multi-crore venture that it is today.

‘Pay it forward’ is the life philosophy she abides by, and it is reflected in the philanthropic work she undertakes. Her organisation is involved in conducting skill development workshops for tribal youth, bringing educational reforms to underprivileged schools, organising health care camps and extending aid to victims of natural disasters, among many other social initiatives. She seeks guidance and strength in the Holy Scriptures and wants to reach the ever-evolving, fast-paced young generation of the country to help them draw the much-needed inspiration from her interpretations so they can move beyond problematic situations in life. Legacy of Learning is her debut book.

About Hygienic Research Institute Established in 1957, Hygienic Research Institute (HRI) is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company and one of the fastest growing cosmetic companies in India. Best suited for Indian consumers, every beauty product of HRI is prepared with the help of cutting-edge technology. All the products are manufactured, tested and approved by quality assurance as per Indian BIS specifications and adhere to the stringent international norms of countries like Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and Sri Lanka FDA (Food & Drug Administration). Image 1: Legacy of Learning - Book Cover Image 2: Savita Chhabra, Chairperson, HRIPL with her sons at the book launch PWR PWR

