Covid-19 concerns: Kia Motors may suspend production at its AP plant

  Hyderabad
  Updated: 23-03-2020 14:56 IST
  Created: 23-03-2020 14:56 IST
plant Hyderabad, Mar 23 (PTI): Kia Motors India may suspend production of vehicles from its Anantapur facility in Andhra Pradesh owing to the lockdown announced by the State government and also prevailing conditions with regards to the spread of Covid-19 virus across the country, sources said on Monday. "As of now we are assessing the situation and may take a decision soon (on suspending the production)," sources told PTI.

The facility which has the capacity to produce three lakh vehicles per annum is currently producing one lakh units in two shifts, sources said adding the world-class manufacturing facility, spread across 536 acres, will also be capable of producing hybrid and electric vehicles. A company official said they will be issuing a statement on the issue of lockdown soon.

When contacted, Anantapur Collector Ganbdham Chandrudu said the district administration has communicated about the state governments lockdown orders till March 31. "They (Kia management) have been intimated about the lockdown and they are complying with it, the official said.

According to him, eight Korean nationals working for the company who have come to the plant during February were also put under home quarantine as a safety measure, though not required. The facility currently employs 10,000 people.

Kia Motors India's wholesales in February stood at 15,644 units. The company dispatched 14,024 units of Seltos and 1,620 units of Carnival to dealers last month, Kia Motors India had earlier said in a statement.

