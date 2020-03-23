Left Menu
LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

Delhi Academy of Medical Sciences (P) Ltd. (DAMS) topped the list of coaching centers for preparation of medical entrance tests, reported the survey conducted by Student's Union, Lady Medical College for Coaching Institutes.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 23-03-2020 15:32 IST
LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching
Survey for Top Coaching Centre for Medical Entrance Test

New Delhi [India], Mar 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Delhi Academy of Medical Sciences (P) Ltd. (DAMS) topped the list of coaching centers for preparation of medical entrance tests, reported the survey conducted by Student's Union, Lady Medical College for Coaching Institutes. The survey was conducted among 1001 students and DAMS got the maximum number of votes. Every year around 1.5 lakh students appear for entrance for admission to around 50,000 PG seats so it becomes very important to choose coaching center that not only teaches for entrance test but also available and flexible according to our needs.

There was some question in survey like wide range of courses for post-graduation, keeping change with the changing pattern of the PG Medical Entrance test etc., and DAMS got 90 per cent votes from the population in almost every question. "We conducted a survey among undergraduate students of various medical colleges to determine the answer to the age old question that is Which coaching institute is preferred by MBBS undergraduate students?" and set out to find out the reasons for it, said Dr Shikha Tanwar, President of the Students Union, Lady Hardinge Medical College.

"We are delighted to announce that Delhi Academy of Medical Sciences (P) Ltd (DAMS) has arisen to be the most preferred institution by UG students for preparing for PG entrance," Tanwar added. Admission in postgraduate courses after MBBS in India is a nightmare. Getting admission through the highly competitive entrance exam for NEETPG, AIIMSPG, AIPGMEE, to admit to the program for postgraduate in medical is an extremely difficult situation for Indian doctors. For that, it's really important to choose a coaching center accordingly.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

