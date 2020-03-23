Edelweiss General Insurance to cover quarantined patients under policy cover of covid-19

Edelweiss General Insurance on Monday said its COVID-19 policy cover will be extended to those who are put in quarantine in specified government facilities. Edelweiss health insurance policy covers COVID-19, further in view of serious challenges by this pandemic for customers, Edelweiss General Insurance has taken some steps for its customers, it said in a statement.

"We have decided to cover hospitalization for not only those who have a confirmed diagnosis but also those who have been quarantined in specific facilities identified by the government. The coverage amount is up to the sum insured under the policy. For the quarantined patients, the health policy ensures coverage for the entire period of quarantine with up to 100 per cent of the claim amount being paid against quarantine and detection charges, it said.

However, if any patient is in a remote location and is unable to reach the hospital during the quarantine period, Edelweiss Health Insurance will support domiciliary hospitalisation for the patient. The insurer said patients can visit any nearby hospital for immediate treatment and expenses will be reimbursed. In case of cashless benefits, patients are requested to visit EGI’s network hospital with their TPA card for any medical assistance. "EGI has sought and received approval from IRDAI, allowing waiver of the initial waiting period of 30 days post policy inception, for the first time, for COVID-19 virus coverage." This approval will be applicable, both for Edelweiss health insurance and Edelweiss group health insurance policies, till such time that the virus is declared as abated by the Government and/ or WHO, it said further. The company said it has also introduced a modular product structure under which customers can customize solutions to provide cover against a wide range of illnesses including pandemics and vector-borne diseases, at affordable costs.

Any employer or other existing groups can customize this for their employees, customers or members. In the context of Covid-19, this policy can take care of hospitalization expenses of the insured along with incidental expenses which are not usually covered under a policy, it said.

Small businesses and start-ups can avail this to provide the much-needed basic accident and health cover to their employees. Shanai Ghosh, CEO, Edelweiss General Insurance, said, “In an unfortunate situation of being detected and testing positive, or suspected and quarantined in a facility specified by the government, we have ensured that at least the cost burden is eased for our customers." PTI KPM MR MR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.