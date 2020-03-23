General Motors temporarily halts production at Talegaon plant

New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) General Motors (GM) on Monday said it has suspended production at its Talegaon manufacturing facility in Maharashtra, in support of government efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus)

The company, which has ceased to sell products in the Indian market and utilises the plant for export purposes, said suspension of production began on March 21 and will run until March 31, 2020

"These steps are necessary in the fight against the spread of COVID-19. We stand in solidarity with the Government of Maharashtra's initiatives to stop the spread of this pandemic," GM India Vice President of Manufacturing Asif Khatri said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.