TCS global head for IT Amit Jain dies of heart attack

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 20:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 20:48 IST
India's largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services' Global Head of IT Amit Jain passed away last week after a massive heart attack. Jain, 53, was based out of Mumbai. He suffered a cardiac arrest while he was at work, and was rushed to a nearby hospital. He passed away on March 19.

E-mails sent to TCS did not elicit a response. A tweet by Mukul Jain (Amit's brother) said he had come across a lot of messages indicating that Amit had not slept for many days and was under a lot of stress due to work.

"The statements about stress attributed to us are not given by us," he said adding that his family was thankful to TCS for extending all possible help. "Everybody in TCS went out of the way to ensure that Amit gets the best possible treatment," he said.

