Left Menu
Development News Edition

Airtel proposes roaming pact to all telcos to avoid service interruption

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 22:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 22:07 IST
Airtel proposes roaming pact to all telcos to avoid service interruption

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has written to its competitors Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea, BSNL and MTNL for a roaming agreement to facilitate uninterrupted services to support work from home offered by almost all entities in the country amid the coronavirus outbreak

The Sunil Bharti Mittal-led firm on Sunday approached its competitors to set up intra-circle roaming and other processes in the way it is done by the sector to respond to disasters. "In line with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP-17) for Telecommunication Services for responding to Disasters, as issued by the Department of Telecommunications, we would like to put in place a protocol amongst the TSPs for implementation of various measures, including intra-circle roaming," Bharti Airtel said in the letter. State governments across the country have either resorted to lockdown or imposed curfew to check movement of people to contain spread of coronavirus

Airtel said the arrangement will be particularly relevant where a site is shut or where the telecom operator is not able to manage the up-time, so that, we can collectively ensure that the services are not interrupted. The company said the government has implemented social distancing measures through various interventions, such as closure of commercial establishments, social centres, educational institutes and has also advised work from home in the case of offices and organisations. "In such circumstances, it is incumbent on the telecom industry to ensure continuous and uninterrupted availability of telecom and internet services, which are essentially the backbone of the digital infrastructure," the letter said. The ministries of electronics and IT and communications have already issued circulars and modified rules to facilitate work from home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Loved Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to get you nostalgic

Theme for World TB Day 2020 is 'It's Time', says WHO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

New Jersey to release county jail inmates over coronavirus

New Jersey plans to release low-risk inmates serving county jail sentences to limit the spread of the coronavirus, the governor said on Monday.The announcement follows an order late Sunday night signed by Stuart Rabner, chief justice of the...

Yamuna Expressway closed, passage for emergency only: Noida Police

Noida Police on Monday night closed the Yamuna Expressway for commuters amid a major lockdown across the country due to the coronavirus outbreak, officials said.&#160; Commuters will only be allowed passage on the Yamuna Expressway, a key ...

Centre should provide more funds to states to tackle COVID-19: Deve Gowda

Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda on Monday urged the Centre to provide more funds to state governments to tackle the coronavirus outbreak. He said the country is in a dangerous situation due to the fast spreading disease and states need...

Dutch PM Rutte: ban on public gatherings is "intelligent lockdown"

The Dutch government on Monday said it would strengthen an existing ban on public gatherings and extend it until June 1 as the Netherlands grapples with the coronavirus outbreak, in what Prime Minister Mark Rutte termed a targeted lockdown....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020