Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italian cruise ship isolates passengers after virus infection

  • PTI
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 02:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 02:24 IST
Italian cruise ship isolates passengers after virus infection

Italy's Costa Cruises has said that it was isolating more than 700 guests on board its Victoria ship after one of them tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The company said on Monday the unnamed Argentine was "in stable condition at a hospital facility" in Crete, where the person was taken off the ship on Sunday.

A local TV report in Greece identified the Argentine as a 63-year-old woman. "As a precaution, and in compliance with the health procedures provided on board, the people who came into contact with the guest have been placed in immediate isolation," the cruise company said in a statement to AFP.

"For further precaution the company is proceeding to isolate all guests in their cabins." Costa said the Victoria had "726 guests of various nationalities and 776 crew members," and was sailing in the eastern Mediterranean. The company added that it was in contact with Italian authorities and searching for a "suitable port for the ship to dock".

Italy has closed its ports to foreign cruise ships and suspended the operation of its own services in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The Italian transport ministry said that national ships already at sea would have to return to port and undergo tests on all crew and passengers.

Costa Cruises said it was looking for a port "while respecting the situation that the most affected Italian regions are facing". Italy's death toll from the pandemic topped 6,000 on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Loved Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to get you nostalgic

Riverdale: Charles-Chic mystery and the future of Core Four

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Brazil's Bolsonaro walks back decree to suspend worker pay amid coronavirus

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was forced on Monday to walk back a decree letting companies suspend pay to workers amid the coronavirus pandemic, following barbs from congressional leaders and rising discontent with his handling of the ...

Report: Redskins acquire QB Allen from Panthers

The Washington Redskins acquired quarterback Kyle Allen from the Carolina Panthers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Per Rapoport, the Redskins sent a fifth-round pick to the Panthers in exchange for Allen, who will be r...

Australia's NSW at 'critical stage' in relation to coronavirus -premier

Australias New South Wales state, of which Sydney is the capital, will use harsh penalties to enforce self-isolation, Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Tuesday, as the coronavirus pandemic was at a critical stage.We need to make sure every...

$2 trillion coronavirus aid package stalls in U.S. Senate

A far-reaching coronavirus economic stimulus package failed to advance in the U.S. Senate on Monday as Democrats said it contained too little money for states and hospitals and not enough restrictions on a fund to help big businesses. The 4...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020