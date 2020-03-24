Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aviation stocks tumble up to 10 pc as govt decides to suspend all domestic ops from Mar 25

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 11:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 11:16 IST
Aviation stocks tumble up to 10 pc as govt decides to suspend all domestic ops from Mar 25

Aviation stocks on Tuesday dropped up to 10 per cent after the announcement of suspension of all domestic operations of Indian airlines from March 25 amid Covid-19 pandemic. Shares of IndiGo's parent InterGlobe Aviation tanked 9.99 per cent to Rs 765.05 – their one-year low on the BSE. SpiceJet also dropped 4.92 per cent to Rs 31.85 - its 52-week low as well as lower circuit.

Airlines will suspend all domestic operations from March 25 amid the outbreak of coronavirus (Covid-19), the Aviation Ministry announced on Monday. The country has already suspended international flights.

The airline industry is one of the worst hit by the outbreak. The country's largest carrier IndiGo has already announced pay cuts..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Riverdale: Charles-Chic mystery and the future of Core Four

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Lexogen Inks Distribution Deal For India With Intra Globus Biosystems Pvt. Ltd (IGB)

VIENNA, March 24, 2020 PRNewswire -- Lexogen is pleased to announce the appointment of Intra Globus Biosystems Pvt. Ltd IGB as its official distributor in India, as a further step in growing its operations in the APAC region. IGB, a subsi...

Fear in New York, but Trump says coronavirus restrictions could ease soon

Anxiety ratcheted up Monday across an eerily deserted New York, Americas coronavirus epicenter, but President Donald Trump said hed soon call for lifting the lockdown in some parts of the country. Trump -- who faces reelection in November a...

COVID-19: Stranded after 3 flight cancellations, ex-NZ pacer O'Brien fears for wife's life

Struggling to find a flight to get back to his family in the UK, former Zealand pacer Iain OBrien says he is worried about his wifes health as she has a lung condition, which puts her at great risk in the rapidly-spreading COVID-19 pandemic...

Cruise ship responsible for jump in Australia coronavirus cases

Australia reported a jump in coronavirus cases on Tuesday that was almost entirely due to passengers who disembarked a cruise ship in Sydney several days ago, prompting widespread criticism of the official response to the pandemic.The ship,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020