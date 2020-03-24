Left Menu
Actifio Names Tata Consulting Services its Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year

  • Waltham
  Updated: 24-03-2020 11:32 IST
Actifio Names Tata Consulting Services its Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year

WALTHAM, Massachusetts, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Actifio, the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software, has named Tata Consulting Services (TCS) its Global Systems Integrator (GSI) Partner of the Year to honor the mutual success and commitment of the companies' global alliance. Ash Ashutosh, co-founder and CEO, Actifio, said, "We are delighted to work with TCS, and our partnership over the last 18 months has assisted in the digital transformation of companies around the globe. Thanks to their outstanding work and assistance in closing major deals with a major media and communications company based in the UK and others, we have awarded TCS with our GSI Partner of the Year Award. We look forward to our continued partnership in managing and scaling cloud-based data across global enterprises and industries." "We are happy to receive the Actifio GSI Partner of the Year Award," says Raman Venkatraman, Vice President & Global Head, HiTech BU and Alliance & Technology Unit, TCS. "Our partnership with Actifio has enabled us to successfully transform our customers into cloud-native organizations helping them increase data efficiency and improve resiliency along the way." TCS received the award for creating a strategic practice centered on Actifio's patented Virtual Data Pipeline technology and driving the most customer value in 2019. Ramanan Thevarajan, TCS Global Head of Enterprise Infrastructure Technologies Group, Alliance & Technology Unit, and Gaurav Syal, TCS UK CBO Head, received this award.

Ravi Kollipara, Vice President and Country Manager, Actifio Technologies in India, said, "TCS is our top strategic partner in the region and a global powerhouse. With Actifio, TCS customers have the unique ability to deliver a much more efficient and cost effective offering that enables customers to rely on the cloud for their test data management, backup and disaster recovery solutions." Actifio and TCS share the same commitment to deliver successful business outcomes to global enterprises and accelerate data-driven digital transformation initiatives in Business 4.0™. They are global strategic partners who have jointly invested in a Centre of Excellence to enable Actifio competency and offerings. Additionally, TCS also has a large team of Actifio certified consultants to deliver multi-cloud copy data management solutions to its global customers. Thanks to the Actifio partnership, TCS has been able to successfully help its customers accelerate adoption of hybrid cloud, build high-quality applications faster, improve business resiliency and more. About Actifio: Actifio is the pioneer of multi-cloud copy data management software. With more than 3,600 customers around the world, Actifio enables organizations to virtualize and deliver their data instantly, anywhere. An enterprise-class software platform powered by patented Virtual Data Pipeline™ technology, Actifio helps accelerate adoption of hybrid, public and multi-cloud strategies, build higher quality applications faster, and improve business resiliency and availability. For more, visit Actifio.com or follow @Actifio on Twitter.

