Lexogen Inks Distribution Deal For India With Intra Globus Biosystems Pvt. Ltd (IGB)

VIENNA, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexogen is pleased to announce the appointment of Intra Globus Biosystems Pvt. Ltd (IGB) as its official distributor in India, as a further step in growing its operations in the APAC region. IGB, a subsidiary of Integrated Gulf Biosystems LLC, is a well-established organization headquartered in Dubai, UAE, with a reputation of customer service excellence of many years and being an expert in the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) space. Lexogen has already been working with IGB for distribution of its RNA sequencing kits in the Gulf region. "Expanding IGB's commercial responsibility, to serve our existing Indian customers and to meet the needs of the rest of research community, was an utmost necessity, given the very fast pace of rapidly expanding Indian market environment," said Paolo Marcandalli, Lexogen Sr. Manager Global Distributor Sales.

"The Indian scientists are making major leaps and bounds in the field of RNA to better understand disease and thereby finding pathways to a cure. The market is looking for ease of use, cost effective and quality solutions in their attempt to analyze transcriptomes. The synergy of the Lexogen portfolio backed with the IGB team's customer focus and NGS market skills will be a major boost for customers in their pursuit to achieve their goals quickly," said Prabhu Sampath, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrated Gulf Biosystems LLC and Intra Globus Biosystems Pvt Ltd. About Integrated Gulf Biosystems LLC and Intra Globus Biosystems Pvt Ltd (IGB) IGB is a complete solution provider in the fields of life sciences. Founded in 1999 in UAE, the experience, expertise and commitment dem­onstrated by the company has laid a strong foundation for growth and performance that have helped it expand its footprint significantly across the globe, with a presence in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, and Libya. As the company expands its portfolio with newer technologies, it has expanded its operation into the growing market of India with the branch entity Intra Globus Biosystems Pvt Ltd. Across geographies, IGB remains rooted in its value of creating excellence with regionally deployed teams, and using local expertise.

Web: www.igbiosystems.com Contact at IGB: Manoj Kumar Marketing Email: manoj@igbiosystems.com About Lexogen Established in 2007, Lexogen is a transcriptomics and Next-Generation Sequencing company, focusing on the development of innovative methods for RNA analysis. Its portfolio includes multiple innovative and well-established protocols for RNA sequencing sample preparation, external RNA spike-in controls, as well as bioinformatics tools and sequencing services. Lexogen is a privately held company, headquartered in Vienna, Austria with a subsidiary in New Hampshire, US. For more information about Lexogen visit www.lexogen.com and follow @lexogen.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/472869/Lexogen_logo_Logo.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1134833/Intra_Globus_Biosystems_Logo.jpg PWR PWR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.