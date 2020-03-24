Cashify opens new store in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cashify, India's leading re-commerce marketplace that sells and buys used electronic gadgets, has opened its new store in Rajaji Nagar, Bengaluru spread across approximately 400 square feet. This is Cashify's third store in the city, the other two being located in Frazer Town and BTM. The new store has taken up Cashify's kiosk and store count to 45.

"While our retail model started with a vision to help customers sell their old smartphones on the spot, we have a much bigger pool of services, which we are looking forward to offering to our customers through the chain of kiosks and stores," said Alok Shukla, VP - Retail, Cashify, while talking about the newly launched store. "This format has been very well received, and we look forward to creating a holistic experience for our consumers. We are delighted to open another store in Bangalore, and are planning to open another one here soon," added Shukla.

The new store is set to provide a wide array of services and would include the buying and selling of old or refurbished smartphones, screen repairs, selling of accessories and more. All the services will be instant, on the spot and ensure to provide a whole new experience to customers. Cashify has been primarily online since the start, however, it forayed into the offline model with its first store in Faridabad in June last year and now its total number of stores has gone up to 10.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.