Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cashify opens new store in Bengaluru

Cashify, India's leading re-commerce marketplace that sells and buys used electronic gadgets, has opened its new store in Rajaji Nagar, Bangalore spread across approximately 400 square feet.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 14:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 14:22 IST
Cashify opens new store in Bengaluru
Cashify. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cashify, India's leading re-commerce marketplace that sells and buys used electronic gadgets, has opened its new store in Rajaji Nagar, Bengaluru spread across approximately 400 square feet. This is Cashify's third store in the city, the other two being located in Frazer Town and BTM. The new store has taken up Cashify's kiosk and store count to 45.

"While our retail model started with a vision to help customers sell their old smartphones on the spot, we have a much bigger pool of services, which we are looking forward to offering to our customers through the chain of kiosks and stores," said Alok Shukla, VP - Retail, Cashify, while talking about the newly launched store. "This format has been very well received, and we look forward to creating a holistic experience for our consumers. We are delighted to open another store in Bangalore, and are planning to open another one here soon," added Shukla.

The new store is set to provide a wide array of services and would include the buying and selling of old or refurbished smartphones, screen repairs, selling of accessories and more. All the services will be instant, on the spot and ensure to provide a whole new experience to customers. Cashify has been primarily online since the start, however, it forayed into the offline model with its first store in Faridabad in June last year and now its total number of stores has gone up to 10.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Japan PM Abe, U.S. Trump to hold phone meeting on Olympics - Kyodo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump will likely hold talks over the phone as early as Wednesday, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday.The two leaders are likely to exchange views on the fate of the Tokyo Olym...

Study reveals chatty kids do better at school

In a recent study, researchers have found that young children go on to achieve more academic success when their verbal skills are enhanced. The study, by researchers at the University of York, looked at why children from wealthier and well-...

US reports 10,000 virus cases in a single day as Trump warns against hoarding of medical supplies

Over 10,000 confirmed coronavirus cases were reported in a single day in the US, raising the number of COVID-19 patients to 43,734, as President Donald Trump signed an executive order to prevent hoarding of vital medical supplies and person...

Coronavirus: Lena Dunham uses self-isolation to write serialised romance novel

Girls creator Lena Dunham is using her time in self-isolation to pen a serialised romance novel for her fans who will get to have a say in how the story moves forward. The first chapter of the novel, Verified Strangers is already out on fas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020