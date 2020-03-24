US STOCKS-S&P futures hit upper trading limit after another brutal session

S&P 500 futures hit their daily upper trading limit on Tuesday, rebounding from another brutal session caused by investor panic over the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

Investors are pinning their hopes on a $2 trillion economic rescue package, negotiations over which appeared to have made progress late on Monday. The bill could be voted on as soon as Tuesday. At 05:47 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-minis rose 5.09% to its upper trading limit of 2,333.5 points. Dow e-minis were up 930 points, or 5.03% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 375 points, or 5.37%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETFs were up 4.96%. The S&P 500 index closed down 2.93% at 2,237.4​ on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.