Left Menu
Development News Edition

LoanTap waives penal charges for customers due to Yes Bank moratorium

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 16:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 16:56 IST
LoanTap waives penal charges for customers due to Yes Bank moratorium

Online lending platform LoanTap on Tuesday said customers whose repayments were delayed during the Yes Bank's moratorium period will not be levied any charges. In the first week of March, Yes Bank was placed under moratorium and withdrawal limits were imposed, due to which its banking operations were affected.

There will be no penal interest on customers whose repayment is delayed due to the moratorium on Yes Bank, LoanTap said in a statement. "In the process, customers associated with Yes Bank or partnered institutes could have faced uncertain payment patterns. LoanTap has taken all steps to ensure uninterrupted service," it said.

At the same time, the company is taking steps to ensure that the customers do not bear the brunt of the incident, it added. Satyam Kumar, co-founder, LoanTap, said, "We are ensuring that no penal charges or penal interest is levied on those customers whose repayment is delayed due to moratorium on Yes Bank. We will also ensure that there is no impact on their credit scores. Our customer service team is striving to provide seamless service and convenience." PTI KPM HRS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Tokyo's Koike: Next year's Olympics will still be Tokyo 2020

The name of the delayed Olympics will still be Tokyo 2020, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Tuesday, adding that the Games would be held by Summer 2021.Koike mader the comment to reporters after she and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe spoke to...

Diageo's North American boss Mahlan to retire

Diageo, the worlds largest spirits company, said on Tuesday the president of its North American business, Deirdre Mahlan, will retire in June.Debra Crew, the former head of tobacco firm Reynolds American, will succeed Mahlan, the company sa...

UPDATE 4-Coronavirus crisis rocks airlines and planemakers

The grounding of virtually all flights by Europes largest budget airline and European air traffic data on Tuesday highlighted the enormity of the shock to aviation industries from the coronavirus now emptying skies around the globe. Ryanair...

Senate Democrats optimistic on deal for massive coronavirus aid bill

The U.S. Senate could pass a 2 trillion coronavirus economic stimulus package as soon as Tuesday, negotiators said, insisting they had made significant progress despite failing so far to reach a bipartisan deal on the sweeping legislation. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020