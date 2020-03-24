Suzuki Motor Gujarat extends plant shutdown till Mar 31

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday said Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG) has extended its Gujarat plant plant shutdown till March 31 in wake of the coronavirus pandemic

The company has been informed by SMG that pursuant to the latest Gujarat government directive on the COVID-19 situation, they are extending their plant shutdown till March 31, 2020, MSI said in a regulatory filing

Earlier, SMG had announced plant shutdown till March 25. SMG manufactures cars on contract basis for MSI.

