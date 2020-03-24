Left Menu
Development News Edition

South African banks agree to implement debt relief measures

This comes after the banks agreed to government interventions, which will see competition laws relaxed amid the outbreak.

South African banks agree to implement debt relief measures
Patel said these will allow banks to work together to devise programs and relief measures that can help small businesses, consumers and firms in destress. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

South African businesses and members of the general public on the edge of financial ruin due to the COVID-19 outbreak will breathe a sigh of relief after South African banks agreed to implement debt relief measures.

This comes after the banks agreed to government interventions, which will see competition laws relaxed amid the outbreak. The reprieve was announced by Trade, Industry and Competition Minister, Ebrahim Patel, during a media briefing on Tuesday.

On Friday, the department issued an exemption for banks to coordinate on measures that can be used to support businesses and ordinary citizens during this period.

Patel said these will allow banks to work together to devise programs and relief measures that can help small businesses, consumers and firms in destress.

"In particular, the exemption will allow the banks to coordinate on matters like payment holidays and debt relief for business and individuals in financial stress. These will also put limitations on asset repossession," said the Minister.

Banks will also coordinate on the extension of credit lines to the affected.

The exemptions will allow banks to work together to ensure the continued functioning of payment systems, as well as share information and resources to ensure the continued availability of banknotes at ATMs, branches, and businesses.

Other interventions include the Industrial Development Corporation's R3 billion relief facility with the Department for industrial funding. The facility will address the issue of vulnerable firms and extract funding for companies critical to efforts of fighting the virus and its economic impact. This will only be available to South African-owned companies.

"There are some elements to it. The first is a special intervention of R500 million, which is allocated for trade finance to import essential medical products. The second is an R700 million facility for working capital, equipment, and machinery," said Patel.

Addressing surges in demand to ensure food security is prioritized, including support for food supply chains interrupted by large companies closing down. Energy security and working capital for component manufacturers are also prioritized.

Essential services that fall outside the normal IDC sectors will now be considered.

For existing clients, the IDC is considering repayment deferments on a case-by-case basis.

Last week, the government issued a list of 22 essential products that will be monitored closely to ensure that there are no unjustified price increases. These include basic foods, personal care, hygiene products, disinfectants, cleaning agents and medical supplies such as surgical gloves and masks.

These products also include rice, maize meal, vegetables, and meat.

"We have had complaints about individuals and firms increasing prices unjustifiably. The consumer and competition commissions are now investigating 11 firms for allegedly selling products at inflated prices and abusing the situation.

"More firms are now being investigated and prosecutions will follow," Patel said.

Penalties and fines range from R1 million, up to 10% of a company's turnover or a year in jail.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Arjun Kapoor asks people to be like his dog who prefers to 'chill at home'

Actor Arjun Kapoor on Tuesday urged people to stay at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus in an adorable manner through a short video of his dog who likes to chill at home. The actor took to Twitter to share the video of his pawed-fri...

Curfew in five MP districts

Curfew was imposed in Shivpuri and Gwalior districts and the towns of Khajuraho and Rajnagar in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday after new coronavirus cases were reported. It took the number of districts in Madhya Pradesh wh...

States should immediately earmark hospitals for management of COVID-19 cases: Cabinet Secy to Chief Secretaries

Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Tuesday wrote to Chief Secretaries that all states should immediately identify and earmark hospitals dedicated for management of COVID-19 cases and ensure they are fully ready in the event of a further...

Trump to use Defense Production Act for coronavirus test kits -CNN

The Trump administration plans to use the Defense Production Act on Tuesday to procure 60,000 coronavirus test kits, amid severe shortages of kits, masks, ventilators and other crucial equipment for healthcare workers, CNN reported on Tuesd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020