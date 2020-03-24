Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nestle suspends operations, in talks with authorities over food products

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 20:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 20:04 IST
Nestle suspends operations, in talks with authorities over food products

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) FMCG major Nestle India has suspended and scaled down operations, except for essential items, at its manufacturing units in compliance with the directives issued by the government, the company said on Tuesday. As Nestle India also manufactures food and beverage products, it is in discussion with the authorities for the continuance of operations.

“In view of the lockdown in many of the States/ Union Territories across the country, the operations in some of the locations (manufacturing, distribution centres/ warehouses, offices, suppliers) are scaled down or suspended,” said Nestle in a regulatory filing. However, the company which manufactures popular instant noodles Maggi besides other products as Nescafe coffee, Cereal infant cereal and KitKat chocolate said that “impact on the operations of the Company cannot be assessed at this point.” “ As the Company is in the manufacture and sale of food and beverage products, the Company is in discussion with the authorities to continue operations in the factories/ distribution centres where the operations have been suspended,” said Nestle.

“The Company is closely monitoring the situation and will take all necessary measures as directed by the Central and State Government and authorities, from time to time,” it added. Besides, the company has already adopted Work from Home for all employees at its head office and regional offices effective from the last week to minimize the risk and contain the spread of COVID-19 Nestle India, a subsidiary of NESTLÉ SA of Switzerland, operates eight factories in the country. PTI KRH MR MR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer star Ronaldo donates equipment to Portuguese hospitals fighting coronavirus

Cristiano Ronaldo and football agent Jorge Mendes joined forces on Tuesday to donate lifesaving equipment to Portuguese hospitals struggling to treat patients with coronavirus.The two will donate equipment for two wards at Lisbons Santa Mar...

Euro zone bond markets shrug off ultra-weak PMIs

Euro zone bond yields mostly shrugged off an historic slump in the regions business activity on Tuesday, with March purchasing manager index PMI readings laying bare the extent of the coronavirus outbreaks impact on the blocs economies.Bond...

Bosnia to halt passenger air traffic due to coronavirus

Bosnia will halt all passenger air traffic from March 30 in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the Balkan countrys Prime Minister Zoran Tegeltija said on Tuesday. Only freight planes carrying medical aid for the country will be al...

Mexico suspends large gatherings over coronavirus, helps small businesses

Mexico will suspend all large public and private gatherings for a month as it attempts to contain the spread of coronavirus, while extending support to small businesses, government officials said on Tuesday.Speaking at a regular news briefi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020