Nestle suspends operations, in talks with authorities over food products

New Delhi, Mar 24 (PTI) FMCG major Nestle India has suspended and scaled down operations, except for essential items, at its manufacturing units in compliance with the directives issued by the government, the company said on Tuesday. As Nestle India also manufactures food and beverage products, it is in discussion with the authorities for the continuance of operations.

“In view of the lockdown in many of the States/ Union Territories across the country, the operations in some of the locations (manufacturing, distribution centres/ warehouses, offices, suppliers) are scaled down or suspended,” said Nestle in a regulatory filing. However, the company which manufactures popular instant noodles Maggi besides other products as Nescafe coffee, Cereal infant cereal and KitKat chocolate said that “impact on the operations of the Company cannot be assessed at this point.” “ As the Company is in the manufacture and sale of food and beverage products, the Company is in discussion with the authorities to continue operations in the factories/ distribution centres where the operations have been suspended,” said Nestle.

“The Company is closely monitoring the situation and will take all necessary measures as directed by the Central and State Government and authorities, from time to time,” it added. Besides, the company has already adopted Work from Home for all employees at its head office and regional offices effective from the last week to minimize the risk and contain the spread of COVID-19 Nestle India, a subsidiary of NESTLÉ SA of Switzerland, operates eight factories in the country. PTI KRH MR MR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

