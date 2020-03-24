ITC in talks with authorities over production of essential items

FMCG major ITC on Tuesday said it is in discussion with local authorities over production of essential items at its various plants, spread across the country. ITC manufactures personal hygiene products like hand wash, soaps and sanitizers under Savlon brand, besides food items under brands such as Aashirvad, which are essential products.

"As various state governments issue notifications, we are in discussions with them to ensure that manufacture and distribution of essential products is streamlined," the Kolkata-headquartered company said in a statement. The company further added, "A few select factories that manufacture essential products have been operational with bare minimum people." It is extremely critical to ensure adoption of precautionary measures including hand hygiene, social distancing and isolation during this period, it added. It is also important that during such challenging times, essential products are made available to consumers in a safe and sustainable manner across the length and breadth of the country through continuity of supply, the statement said.

ITC has "redoubled efforts to ensure a heightened level of precaution" and has implemented strict protocols for personal hygiene and sanitation in these factories, it said. A total of 32 states and union territories have declared complete lockdown so far, covering 560 districts, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Following this, several companies have halted their manufacturing operations till March 31. According to Health Ministry data, nearly 500 coronavirus cases have been reported in India so far. PTI KRH RVK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

