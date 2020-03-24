NSE, BSE to carry out normal operations on Wednesday
Leading stock exchanges NSE and BSE will conduct normal operations on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as part of efforts to curb spreading of coronavirus infections.
An NSE spokesperson said operations would be normal at the exchange on Wednesday. "BSE day to operations @BSEIndia will continue," the bourse's MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said in a tweet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
