NSE, BSE to carry out normal operations on Wednesday

Leading stock exchanges NSE and BSE will conduct normal operations on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as part of efforts to curb spreading of coronavirus infections.

An NSE spokesperson said operations would be normal at the exchange on Wednesday. "BSE day to operations @BSEIndia will continue," the bourse's MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said in a tweet.

