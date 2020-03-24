Centurion Law Group to assist African SMEs affected by Coronavirus impact

Recognizing the toll that the Covid-19 Pandemic has taken on the oil and gas industry, Centurion Law Group (CenturionLG.com) will assist small and mid-sized African businesses that are currently dealing with the economic impact of the Coronavirus, which is hitting many African countries. With our strong African footprint, we believe it is an opportunity to give back to a continent that has given so much to us. Our firm will offer assistance to local services companies in our countries of operation on contractual disputes, employment issues, and compliance matters. We will also extend our support to multinational entities at significantly discounted rates.

"While we believe that the industry will bounce back from this and come out even stronger and more united, we feel a great sense of duty at this time when the worst effects of the crisis are being felt on a daily basis," stated Zion Adeoye, Managing Director of Centurion Law Group. In this regard, we are joining hands with the African Energy Chamber in its call for relief measures and tax incentives for oil and gas companies to ensure that jobs are protected, and business can rebound. Across Africa, more than 130 lawyers working for our clients have already been set up to work remotely and will continue supporting our oil and gas clients and service companies through this Coronavirus crisis.

(With Inputs from APO)

