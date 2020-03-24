Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facing difficulties in running factories for production of essential items: HUL

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 22:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 22:56 IST
Facing difficulties in running factories for production of essential items: HUL

FMCG firm Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Tuesday said the company has been facing a "significant amount of difficulty" in running the factories and transportation of goods for the last couple of days in the wake of lockdowns due to coronavirus spread. The leading FMCG company has sought that "clear instructions" have to be given to the enforcement authorities so that essential items supply chain runs smoothly, HUL said in a statement.

HUL manufactures personal hygiene products such as hand wash, soaps and sanitisers under Lifebuoy brand and is also one of leading producers of laundry detergents, floor cleaners and disinfectants -- these products are needed in fight against Covid-19. Besides, it also manufactures several food items, which are exempt from the lockdown.

“In the last couple of days, there has been a significant amount of difficulty in running the factories and transportation of goods. The government has rightly permitted food, vegetables, groceries and medicines to be excluded from the lockdown," said an HUL spokesperson. “However, clear instructions need to be provided to the enforcement authorities across states so that these essential items and the supply chain around it is allowed to function,” he added.

According to HUL, it is important that the company fulfil the surge in demand for handwash, sanitizers, floor cleaners and hygiene products during the spread of pandemic Coronavirus. “We  are making every effort to produce and bring to the market these products in an uninterrupted manner,” it added.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared a complete lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. Due to lockdowns, several companies functioning in various sectors have halted their manufacturing operations.

According to Health Ministry data, over 500 coronavirus cases have been reported in India so far..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Jayant Patil criticizes PM over time of lockdown address

Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil on Tuesday criticized the time chosen by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce nation-wide lockdown to tackle coronavirus. The announcement could have been made in the morning, Patil, who...

Rallying-Portuguese, Italian WRC rounds postponed due to virus

The fifth and sixth rounds of the world rally championship in Portugal and Italy have been postponed due to the coronavirus, organisers said on Tuesday. Portugal would have been on May 21-24 while the Italian round in Sardinia was scheduled...

Apple to expand App Store to more countries

Apples App Store will be available in new countries this year, the tech giant has announced. In an update posted on the official website, Apple said that the App Store will be expanded for 20 new countries with more support this year.Develo...

PM Modi announces 21-day countrywide lockdown from midnight, says social isolation only option against spread of COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that social distancing is the only option to deal with the disease, which sprea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020