Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Australia approves USD 49 bn stimulus packages

  • PTI
  • |
  • Canberra
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 23:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 22:56 IST
COVID-19: Australia approves USD 49 bn stimulus packages
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Australia's Parliament has passed two economic stimulus packages worth 83.6 billion Australian dollars (USD 49.56 billion) to counter the effects of the deadly coronavirus that has infected over 2,000 people in the country. The two packages worth 17.6 billion and 66 billion dollars each will cover job seekers' and youth allowance, parenting and special benefit payments and welfare receipt remittances, Nine News reported.

In a boost to the business sector, the packages have 15 billion dollars funds for small lenders and targetted aid for the tourism and aviation sectors. Further, in separate legislation, the government has provisioned 40 billion dollars for urgent virus-related expenditure.

"For many, young and old, 2020 will be the toughest year of our lives. This is a time for national leadership, consistent messages, clear directions," Prime Minister Scott Morrison was quoted as saying by Nine News in the Parliament session on Monday night. The coronavirus death toll reached eight in Australia with the death of a 70-year-old woman on Tuesday. With fears of a slowdown, it is estimated that over 2 million Australians could lose their jobs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Jayant Patil criticizes PM over time of lockdown address

Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil on Tuesday criticized the time chosen by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce nation-wide lockdown to tackle coronavirus. The announcement could have been made in the morning, Patil, who...

Rallying-Portuguese, Italian WRC rounds postponed due to virus

The fifth and sixth rounds of the world rally championship in Portugal and Italy have been postponed due to the coronavirus, organisers said on Tuesday. Portugal would have been on May 21-24 while the Italian round in Sardinia was scheduled...

Apple to expand App Store to more countries

Apples App Store will be available in new countries this year, the tech giant has announced. In an update posted on the official website, Apple said that the App Store will be expanded for 20 new countries with more support this year.Develo...

PM Modi announces 21-day countrywide lockdown from midnight, says social isolation only option against spread of COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that social distancing is the only option to deal with the disease, which sprea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020