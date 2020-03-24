Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Assam tea industry seeks exemption from lockdown

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 23:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 23:21 IST
Coronavirus: Assam tea industry seeks exemption from lockdown

The Assam tea industry on Tuesday sought exemption of gardens from the lockdown announced by the state government to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. The Consultative Committee of Plantation Associations' Assam Valley branch convenor Abhijit Sharma said that necessary plant protection measures through spraying of pest repellents to tea bushes and irrigation are essential.

In the absence of such measures, there will be permanent damage to the tea bushes, which will aggravate losses of production and productivity, Sharma, who is also secretary of Assam Branch of Indian Tea Association, said. "We, therefore, would like to make a humble submission to allow the tea gardens to undertake spraying and irrigation operations in the tea sections and the concerned executives, staff and workers to work in such operations during the period of closure as announced," Sharma said in a letter to the principal secretary of the labour welfare department.

The state government had announced that Assam will be under lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday till March 31 in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic. In view of scanty rainfall at present, it is also required to continue irrigation in the tea gardens, Sharma said.

The Tea Research Association (TRA), in a separate letter, has also said that the essential plant protection measures are necessary for the productivity of tea gardens. PTI DG BDC BDC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Cameroon saxophone player Manu Dibango dies from coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Bengal Imams' body restricts entry of people into mosques

With the coronavirus outbreak triggering lockdown across the country, an organisation of Imams of West Bengal on Tuesday asked authorities of mosques to restrict entry of people to prevent large gatherings and conducting prayers with very f...

Trump administration unclear over emergency production measure to combat coronavirus

The Trump administration sowed confusion on Tuesday over use of a 1950s era emergency act to procure coronavirus test kits amid severe shortages of tests, masks, ventilators and other equipment for medical workers fighting the highly contag...

Saudi reports first coronavirus death as infections spike

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday reported its first death from the new coronavirus as the total number of infections spiked to 767, according to the health ministry. An Afghan resident in the western city of Medina died from the virus, the ministry ...

NDMA asks states to take effective measures to contain COVID-19 spread

The National Disaster Management Authority NDMA on Tuesday directed various ministries and states to take effective measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country. Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, P K Mishra, Cabinet Se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020