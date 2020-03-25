Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boeing CEO sees fresh demand in China for planes

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newyork
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 01:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 01:11 IST
Boeing CEO sees fresh demand in China for planes
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Boeing has begun talks with China over new plane orders as the country emerges from the economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus, Boeing Chief Executive David Calhoun said Tuesday. "Already China's returning," Calhoun said in an interview on CNBC that focused on Boeing's efforts to win $60 billion in federal government support for the US aerospace industry to help with the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

China is "talking to us about their orders and they are talking to us about future orders," Calhoun said, adding that he expects for the market to "slowly steadily recover" once Western economies get through the coronavirus. Boeing's efforts to win the massive public package have been strongly endorsed by US President Donald Trump and others, but some lawmakers want to impose restrictions, such as outlawing on stock buybacks on companies that accept federal support.

And Boeing still faces skepticism on Capitol Hill over its development of the 737 MAX plane, which has been grounded for more than a year due to two fatal plane crashes. Calhoun said the aerospace giant, which has not laid-off workers, would lean on its defense business if Congress does not approve a federal bailout.

"We'll find our way to the other side" regardless of what Washington does. But key Boeing suppliers face difficulties accessing the private credit market where there is little liquidity, he said.

"We need to know the credit markets are open, not just for us, but for the whole supply chain." On the MAX, Calhoun said the company continues to work with the Federal Aviation Administration and was targeting mid-year to win approval for the plane to resume service. However, demand for commercial planes remains highly uncertain due to the suspension of much of the economy because of the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-player Collins tests positive for coronavirus

Former player Jason Collins revealed Tuesday that he recently tested positive for the coronavirus. Collins, who was the first openly gay player on a team sport, said on Twitter he believes he caught it on March 4 when the Brooklyn Nets host...

Olympics-Skateboarders to use Games delay to win fans for debut sport

Skateboarders have waited a long time for their first appearance in the Olympics but rather than be despondent over the one-year delay announced on Tuesday, one top-ranked contender said it would give the sport more time to win over fans.I ...

France fifth country to report more than 1,000 coronavirus deaths

French authorities reported 240 new deaths from coronavirus on Tuesday for a total of 1,100, an increase of 28 that made France the fifth country to cross the 1,000-fatalities threshold after China, Italy, Iran, and Spain.Health agency dire...

8 European spacecraft put in hibernation amid virus lockdown

The European Space Agency has said that it was putting eight of its spacecraft into hibernation as it scaled down operations during the coronavirus outbreak. The agency said on Tuesday it was further reducing the already limited number of s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020