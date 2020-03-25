Left Menu
Development News Edition

Equities flat in volatile trade, Reliance gains by 7 pc

Equity benchmark indices fluctuated between gains and losses during early hours on Wednesday as the country braced up for a three-week lockdown to break the chain of deadly COVID-19 virus.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 10:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 10:24 IST
Equities flat in volatile trade, Reliance gains by 7 pc
Reliance Industries gained by 6.16 pc on Wednesday morning to Rs 1,001.55 per share. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices fluctuated between gains and losses during early hours on Wednesday as the country braced up for a three-week lockdown to break the chain of deadly COVID-19 virus. At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 36 points or 0.14 per cent to 26,638 but the Nifty 50 edged higher by 20 points or 0.25 per cent to 7,821.

All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the negative terrain with Nifty PSU bank lower by 3.31 per cent, auto by 1.9 per cent and realty by 1.2 per cent. Among stocks, IndusInd bank swung lower by nearly 8 per cent to Rs 287.40 per share while ICICI Bank lost by 3.9 per cent and State Bank of India by 3.4 per cent.

Mahindra & Mahindra dropped by 7.1 per cent, ITC by 6.1 per cent, HCL Technologies by 3.7 per cent and Asian Paints by 3.5 per cent. However, index heavyweight Reliance Industries gained by 6.16 per cent to Rs 1,001.55 per share while FMCG major Nestle India was up by 3.8 per cent. The other prominent gainers were Grasim, Cipla, Tech Mahindra and Britannia.

Meanwhile, Asian shares extended their rally in the wake of Wall Street's strong rally as the US Congress appeared closer to passing a two trillion dollar stimulus package to mitigate the economic blow from coronavirus pandemic. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan rose by 1.7 per cent and South Korean gaining 3.5 per cent while Japan's Nikkei surged by 4.8 per cent.

On Wall Street overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average soared by 11.37 per cent, its biggest one-day percentage gain since 1933. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

388 Russian citizens stranded in India flown back

The three hundred and eighty-eight Russian citizens stranded in India were flown back to their homeland by a special Aeroflot flight, the Russian embassy in New Delhi said on Wednesday. Russian Embassy has successfully facilitated transport...

388 Russian citizens stranded in India flown back

The three hundred and eighty-eight Russian citizens stranded in India were flown back to their homeland by a special Aeroflot flight, the Russian embassy in New Delhi said on Wednesday. Russian Embassy has successfully facilitated transport...

No tsunami threat after magnitude 7.5 quake off Russia's Kuril islands

Meteorological authorities in Japan didnt issue any tsunami alerts while U.S. authorities canceled a warning for Hawaii after a 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck off Russias Kuril Islands.The U.S Pacific Tsunami Warning Center also said the c...

Lockdown: Streets empty, village councils restricting entry of

Sreets in the Nagaland capital were empty on Wednesday on the first day of nationwide lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an attempt to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Barring those who were buying essential commoditi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020