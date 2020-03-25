Coca-Cola India Complies With Government Regulations During COVID-19 Lockdown

New Delhi, Delhi, India: Business Wire India The COVID-19 outbreak has proven to be a global pandemic of an unprecedented scale and resulted in a challenging time for all of us across nations. At this moment, the health, safety and well-being of our employees is of paramount importance to us. Therefore, in compliance with the Government directive, we at the Coca-Cola system in India have temporarily suspended production at our manufacturing facilities. At the same time, as a responsible Total Beverage Company, we understand our responsibility to provide the essential beverages to our consumers in these trying times. To cater to this urgent demand, we’re operating our manufacturing facilities in very small number complying to the local Government’s regulations and safety of all our employees. We have adopted a purpose-driven approach to ensure complete safety and well-being of our people, products and assets; adapt to the new realities and changes in our consumers’ lives and attempting to help the Government and communities to make a difference wherever and however we can.

Further, as a global system, we are in regular touch with our counterparts across the world. We are understanding and implementing some of the learnings mutually. This is an extraordinary situation that calls for empathy, care, out-of-the-box thinking and more coordinated and centralized approach to help us emerge successful from this challenging phase. Our entire system remains in touch with the local authorities and the central government to provide whatever humble support we can to address this challenge.

About Coca-Cola India Coca-Cola in India is one of the country’s leading beverage companies, offering a range of healthy, safe, high quality, refreshing beverage options to consumers. Since its re-entry in 1993, the company has been refreshing consumers with its beverage products – Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero, Diet Coke, Thums Up, Thums Up Charged, Thums Up Charged No Sugar, Fanta, Limca, Sprite, Sprite Zero, Maaza, VIO flavoured milk, Minute Maid range of juices, Minute Maid Smoothie and Minute Maid Vitingo, Georgia range of hot and cold tea and coffee options, Aquarius and Aquarius Glucocharge, Schweppes, smartwater, Kinley and Bonaqua packaged drinking water and Kinley Club Soda. The Company along with its owned bottling operation and other bottling partners, through a strong network of over 2.6 million retail outlets, touches the lives of millions of consumers, at a rate of more than 500 servings per second. Its brands are some of the most preferred and most sold beverages in the country – Thums Up and Sprite – being the top two selling sparkling beverages. The Coca-Cola India system provides direct employment to 25,000 people and indirect employment to more than 150,000 people. The Coca-Cola system in India is contributing in its own small way to building sustainable communities through community initiatives like Support My School, VEER, Parivartan and Unnati and by reducing its own environmental footprint.

