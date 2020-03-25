Paswan donates Rs 1 cr from MPLAD fund for COVID-19 patients in Bihar

Union Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Wednesday donated Rs 1 crore from his MPLAD funds for treatment of coronavirus infected people in Bihar. Paswan, in his tweet, said the fund has been allocated from the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) for providing treatment and buying required medical equipment.

Paswan is a Rajya Sabha member. MPs are given Rs 5 crore funds per annum under MPLADS for undertaking work in their constituencies. According to Health Ministry data, the number of coronavirus cases has risen to 562, including three in Bihar.

