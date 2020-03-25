MG Motor to donate Rs 2 cr to health authorities

MG Motor India on Wednesday said it will donate Rs 2 crore to government hospitals and health institutions in Gurugram and Halol (Gujarat), where the carmaker's facilities are located, to fight coronavirus pandemic. While Rs 1 crore contribution will come from the company directly, its employees have also pledged to donate another Rs 1 crore, MG Motor India said in a statement.

The contribution will come in the form of gloves, masks, ventilators, medicines and beds etc, depending on the particular requirement of the specific government hospitals and health institutions providing medical assistance in Gurugram and Halol (Vadodra), it added. The company's manufacturing plant is located at Halol while its corporate office is in Gurugram.

The carmaker said it has also advised its dealers to ensure enhanced insurance cover for around 5,000 employees across the country..

