CCEA approves recapitalisation of RRBs

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday approved a Rs 1,340-crore recapitalisation plan for regional rural banks (RRB)

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javdekar said that the recapitalization of RRBs will improve their Capital to Risk Weighted Assets Ratio

The central government will provide Rs 670 crore and an equal amount will come from the banks for recapitalisation.

