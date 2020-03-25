Left Menu
Spot gold markets remain shut due to countrywide lockdown: HDFC Securities

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 25-03-2020 16:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 16:27 IST
Spot gold markets in India remained shut on Wednesday due to countrywide lockdown to prevent spreading of Covid-19, according to HDFC Securities. A 21-day lockdown was announced on Tuesday to curb the spread of coronavirus.

"Spot gold markets in India remained shut due to countrywide lockdown to prevent spreading of Covid-19," HDFC Securities said. In the international market, both gold and silver were trading flat at USD 1,600 per ounce and USD 14.28 per ounce respectively.

