Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICMR Appoints Suburban Diagnostics to Test COVID-19

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 17:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 17:07 IST
ICMR Appoints Suburban Diagnostics to Test COVID-19

MUMBAI, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Diagnostics has been appointed by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Department of Health Research as one of the private labs to test for COVID-19. Suburban Diagnostics is accredited by NABL and CAP and is ready to serve the community in this crisis. With utmost credibility and all requisite lab provisions in place, Suburban Diagnostics is ensuring reporting within 24 hours, by running two batches daily at 10 am and 2 pm.

Moreover, their PCR facility is equipped with Class 2 Biosafety cabinets with BSC level 2 compliance, an unidirectional work flow with a 5-room concept with a dedicated area for sample handling and processing. The PCR setup at Suburban Diagnostics is well-equipped with two Roche real-time PCR (RT-PCR) and one Qiagen Rotor Gene platform manned by technically competent staff. They are facilitating home collection as well, as a visit to dedicated sample collection facilities across Mumbai and Pune. A dedicated team of expertly trained staff, with adequate personal protective equipment, for sample collection and transportation is in place.

"At this time of need, we at Suburban Diagnostics are looking forward to this opportunity of being of service to society and accept this task with utmost responsibility. We are hopeful that with wider testing services, we will be able to contain this pandemic," says Dr. Sanjay Arora, Managing Director - Suburban Diagnostics India Pvt. Ltd. Laboratory testing for COVID-19 will only be offered when prescribed by a qualified physician as per the ICMR guidelines.

Suburban Diagnostics has also formed an internal task force comprised of medical experts to assist with all queries; they can be reached via email or a direct number to each team member. The company looks forward to impacting medical outcomes by actively being a part of the fight against COVID-19 with precise testing, promoting healthier living.

About us: Suburban Diagnostics has been serving millions of patients since the last 25 years. We are a leader in medical diagnostic services in Western India, having more than 160 centres and an 8000 sq. ft. central lab at Andheri, Mumbai. We continue to serve over 4000 patients a day with pathology and non-pathology services and perform over 15000 tests daily. By choosing Suburban Diagnostics as your diagnostic services partner, you can expect cutting-edge, state-of-the-art diagnostic facilities, home visit facilities as well as online reports at your disposal. Suburban Diagnostics offers a comprehensive menu of Preventive Health Check-ups including Pathology, Radiology and Cardiology tests with several other value-added services.

To Know More : https://bit.ly/Suburban_Diagnostics Reference: Updates from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) PWR PWR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Migrant workers in Delhi facing tough times due to lockdown

Following the lockdown in the national capital in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, the migrant workers in the city are facing serious problems. Rakesh, a migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh said, I had no food for three days. I am without a...

U.N. rights expert welcomes Turkish indictments, urges US to release Khashoggi file

The U.N. human rights investigator who led an international probe into the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi on Wednesday welcomed Turkeys indictment of 20 Saudi nationals, saying it was needed as a counter balance to the travesty ...

Sensex, Nifty log best day in over 10 years; investors eye stimulus package

Indian stock benchmarks Sensex and Nifty posted their best single-day rise in over a decade on Wednesday, mirroring buoyancy in global markets and anticipating a stimulus package by the government to tide over the financial turmoil caused b...

Coronavirus economics: roundup of radical policy steps

Governments and central banks around the world are ripping up the policy rulebook as they battle to immunise their economies from deeper coronavirus carnage. Printing new money, gargantuan debt spending, loan guarantees, tax breaks and even...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020