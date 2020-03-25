Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eurozone yields steady as U.S. fiscal boost soothes nerves

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 18:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 17:32 IST
Eurozone yields steady as U.S. fiscal boost soothes nerves
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Eurozone government bonds steadied on Wednesday after policymakers in Europe and the United States approved extraordinary measures to lessen the impact of the coronavirus crisis, although stock markets suffered some losses.

The closely-watched spread between Italian and German 10-year yields was a few basis points tighter at 185 basis points, well off last week's 14-month highs of 319 bps. "That spread volatility should continue to stabilize from the highs we have seen recently after quite swift responses from the U.S.," said DZ Bank rates strategist Christian Lenk.

U.S. senators and officials in President Donald Trump's administration agreed on a massive economic stimulus bill to alleviate the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Meanwhile, European Central Bank (ECB) head Christine Lagarde asked eurozone finance ministers on Tuesday to seriously consider a one-off joint debt issue of "coronabonds" to help fight the epidemic, two officials said.

Germany's 10-year government bond, the benchmark for the region, saw its yield edged a basis points higher to -0.31%, a move mirrored by other high-grade government bonds. , Italian 10-year borrowing costs were unchanged at 1.59%; nearly half last week's high of 3.01%.

Other government bond markets referred to as peripheral, such as Spain, saw a pick-up in demand and were 4-6 bps lower across the curve., "Risk assets bounced yesterday in the aftermath of positive noises for the U.S. fiscal deal's progress and the Fed's commitment to buy unlimited U.S. Treasuries and MBS," Mizuho analysts said in a note.

However, analysts said the relative calm depended on the success of the battle to contain the spread of the coronavirus, and also on how long lockdowns continue and the potential impact on supply chains and industry. "Even the boldest measures announced are likely to do no more than putting the economy on ice," Richard McGuire, a strategist at Rabobank, said.

Surveys this week showed business activity collapsed from Australia, Japan, and Western Europe to the United States at a record pace in March as measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic hammered the world economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-U.S. senators look to quickly pass massive coronavirus bill, head home

U.S. senators will vote on Wednesday on a 2 trillion bipartisan package of legislation to alleviate the devastating economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, hoping it will become law quickly so they can get out of Washington. Top aides ...

Novel coronavirus unlikely to disappear in summer, EU report

The new coronavirus is unlikely to disappear in summer, the European Union agency for disease control said on Wednesday, in a stark warning that the epidemic could continue when temperatures rise unless measures to hamper it are applied.The...

Delhi L-G seeks action against landlords harassing doctors, nurses

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor L-G Anil Baijal on Wednesday expressed deep concern over some reports of misbehaviour with doctors, paramedical staff and healthcare personnel by their landlords. Baijal has directed all the District Magistrates, Z...

Rickshaws, kimonos, but no tourists - Tokyo's Asakusa hit by coronavirus, Olympics delay

Japanese and foreign tourists flock in their hundreds of thousands every spring to this old district of Tokyo to see the cherry trees in full bloom and the bright red gate to the Sens-ji temple, and to visit its bars and shops.But this year...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020