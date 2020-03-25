Left Menu
NTPC completes trial of Khargone Super Thermal Power Project's second unit

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 18:09 IST
  • Created: 25-03-2020 18:09 IST
State-owned NTPC on Wednesday announced completion of trial for second unit, of 660 megawatts, of its Khargone Super Thermal Power Project in Madhya Pradesh. "Second unit of 660 MW of Khargone Super Thermal Power Project has been added to installed capacity of NTPC on successful completion of trial operation," NTPC said in a BSE filing.

With the addition, the total installed capacity of NTPC and NTPC group has become 50,355 MW and 58,816 MW, respectively. On January 31, NTPC announced commercial operation of the power plant's unit-1 of 660 MW with effect from February 1.

