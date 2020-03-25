Left Menu
Sufficient stock of fuel, LPG cylinders in UP: Official

  PTI
  Lucknow
  Updated: 25-03-2020 19:14 IST
  • Created: 25-03-2020 19:14 IST
Stocks of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders are sufficient in Uttar Pradesh as oil companies are working to maintain the supply of fuel and cooking gas despite the lockdown, an official of Indian Oil Corporation said on Wednesday. "All the PSU oil companies are working hard during this tough times to maintain continuous and smooth supplies of fuel and LPG cylinders through their retail outlet and LPG distributers," Executive Director and State Head Indian Oil cum State Level Coordinator, Oil Industry, UP, Uttiya Bhattacharyya said.

Sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel are being ensured at all retail outlets and gas cylinders at LPG distributorship end, Bhattacharyya said. Oil companies have also requested for the issuance of necessary passes from the respective district magistrates of Uttar Pradesh to ensure regular availability of these essential commodities, he said.    At present, there are total 2178 LPG distributors for catering to around 403 lakh active LPG customers and 7128 Retail Outlets to cater to the various fuel requirements of general public in Uttar Pradesh.

PSU oil companies operate 32 Oil terminals and depots for making petrol and diesel available in the state. There are 26 LPG bottling plants in Uttar Pradesh to ensure availability of the LPG to each and every consumer demand of the state, said.

