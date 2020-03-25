ZappFresh temporarily shuts down plant due to hurdle in operations

ZappFresh, which sells fesh meat and seafood mainly in Delhi-NCR through its e-commerce platform, has shut down its operations as its employees were unable to reach manufacturing facility in Gurugram due to nationwide lockdown in view of coronavirus. The company delivers 2,000 orders per day, totalling 3-4 tonnes in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula and Jaipur.

"We had to shut our operations today as our staff were unable to reach our processing plant," Zappfresh co-founder and CEO Deepanshu Manchanda told PTI. He said the company's employees were not allowed to travel although e-commerce companies engaged in supply of essential items have been exempted from the lockdown.

Manchanda said the union food processing ministry should issue passes and same should be accepted by local authorities of all the state governments. He said all stocks will get wasted because of closure of its operation.

Zappfresh is a fresh meat brand of DSM Fresh Foods Pvt. Ltd. Disrupting the open and unorganised meat market, ZappFresh was founded in June 2015 by Deepanshu Manchanda and Shruti Gochhwal.

ZappFresh is a technology-integrated fresh meat brand. It offers wide variety of products including raw meat, seafood, marinades, cold cuts and ready to eat.

