ACC reschedules annual general meeting for April 6

Cement major ACC Ltd on Wednesday said the company has postponed its AGM till April 6 due to the ongoing lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. The annual general meeting (AGM) was earlier scheduled for Wednesday.

"Due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus pandemic in India and considering the announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi... the board of directors of the company, vide circular resolution dated March 25, 2020, have decided to postpone and reschedule the date of 84th AGM of the company scheduled to be held on Monday, April 6, 2020," the company said in a regulatory filing. ACC added that the record date of March 30 announced earlier by the company for the purpose of determining the entitlement of dividend declared for 2018-19 will remain unchanged.

"Accordingly, the dividend, if and when approved by the members at the rescheduled AGM of the company, will be made payable to those members whose names stand on the Register of Members as on March 30, 2020," it said. On Tuesday, Modi announced 3-week nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country..

