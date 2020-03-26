Russia to ground all international flights from midnight
Russia will halt all international flights from midnight on Friday under a government decree listing new measures against the coronavirus outbreak
The decree published on Thursday orders aviation authorities to halt all regular and charter flights, with the exception of special flights evacuating Russian citizens from abroad.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia