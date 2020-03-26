Michael Perschke leaves Pininfarina, Per Svantesson to replace him
New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) on Thursday said Michael Perschke has resigned as MD and CEO of its group firm Automobili Pininfarina. Per Svantesson will take Perschke's role with immediate effect, as an interim arrangement, M&M said in a statement. "Perschke has decided to leave his position as Managing Director and CEO of Automobili Pininfarina GmbH. His last day with the company will be March 25, 2020," M&M Managing Director and Automobile Pininfarina Chairman Pawan Goenka said. Perschke had joined the company on July 1, 2018. "He (Perschke) can look back on an impressive success story in developing a disruptive product and founding this organisation," he said. On appointment of Svantesson, Goenka said he will work under the guidance of the company's board. The Mahindra Group had acquired Italy-based Pininfarina in late 2015 for an overall outgo of over 50 million euros after months of negotiations.
