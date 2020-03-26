Left Menu
COVID-19: Exchanges cut trading hours for commodity trading till 5 pm

Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Thursday cut down trading hours for commodities derivative segment till 5 pm, instead of current practice of allowing it up till mid-night, in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The trading will begin at 9 am and close at 5 pm and the new timings will be effective from March 30 till April 14, the exchanges said.

In separate statements, commodity exchanges -- MCX and ICEX -- announced about the reduced trading hours. Commodity markets trade between 10 am to 11.50 pm, while equity markets close at 3.30 pm.

"In view of the novel COVID-19 outbreak, the nationwide lockdown of 21 days and pursuant to discussions with Sebi, it has been decided to revise the trading timings,” BSE and NSE said in similar worded circulars. Narinder Wadhwa, President, Commodity Participants Association of India (CPAI) said the move will provide great relief to all members amid a 21-day nationwide lockdown.

Earlier, CPAI had requested markets regulator Sebi to cut short the timing as they are not able to keep offices open up till mid-night..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

