Audible provides free content for all ages amidst the global lockdown

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 26 (ANI/ NewsVoir): The world we're currently living in is unprecedented. Children, specifically, are finding it challenging to stay at home, away from their teachers and friends, unsure of what their future looks like. With most schools being shut due to the coronavirus pandemic, Audible has launched a service that will help us keep children and teens occupied through this self-quarantine phase. At a time like this, stories will help in keeping them busy and engaged. Audible Stories is a completely free web-based service where a variety of global titles, hand-picked by our editors, will be available to all for streaming. The majority of titles are appropriate for listening with children, though there are some titles for adults to enjoy as well.

This free service is available to anyone worldwide. Simply visit stories.audible.com, choose a title, and start listening! You don't have to be a member or sign up - it's a completely anonymous experience. The best part? They intend to keep offering Audible Stories to people around the world for as long as the current situation continues. There is no specific time frame in mind for suspending the service. They have some fantastic books from Indian writers and publishers. These are: Chanakya In the Classroom: Life Lessons for Students, Karadi Tales. Some international favorites are: Aladdin, Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, Anne of Green Gables, The Whistling Schoolboy and Other Stories by Ruskin Bond, Pride & Prejudice by Jane Austen

Audible also offers another ad-free and free of cost service called Suno that offers more than 60 original and exclusive series in both Hindi and English across a wide variety of genres and features A- list stars like Amitabh Bachchan (Kaali Awaazein), Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar (Picture Ke Peeche), Anil Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Mouni Roy, Anurag Kashyap, Tabu, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Diljit Dosanjh, Vir Das and Vicky Kaushal. The range of fiction series includes horror (Chuppe Saaye), romance-coms (The newly launched Permanent Roommates, after a four year hiatus is extremely entertaining!), and suspense (Thriller Factory), while the comedy series on Audible Suno feature India's funniest comedians (The Unexperts by Abish Mathew).

Non-fiction series available on Audible Suno include intimate interviews with some of the country's biggest stars (Kissa Khwabon Ka, Picture Ke Peeche); socially relevant series that explore topics like mental health, sex education, and the rights of the LGBTQ community (Azaad Awaaz, SentiMental). Dale Carnegie (translated in Hindi), Om Swami, Radhakrishnan Pillai and Divya Prakash Dubey are among the top authors featured on Audible Suno. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ NewsVoir)

