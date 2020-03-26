Left Menu
Development News Edition

Audible provides free content for all ages amidst the global lockdown

The world we're currently living in is unprecedented. Children, specifically, are finding it challenging to stay at home, away from their teachers and friends, unsure of what their future looks like. With most schools being shut due to the coronavirus pandemic, Audible has launched a service that will help us keep children and teens occupied through this self-quarantine phase.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 15:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 15:53 IST
Audible provides free content for all ages amidst the global lockdown
Audible Stories and Suno are the perfect way to engage with kids and family during this lockdown . Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 26 (ANI/ NewsVoir): The world we're currently living in is unprecedented. Children, specifically, are finding it challenging to stay at home, away from their teachers and friends, unsure of what their future looks like. With most schools being shut due to the coronavirus pandemic, Audible has launched a service that will help us keep children and teens occupied through this self-quarantine phase. At a time like this, stories will help in keeping them busy and engaged. Audible Stories is a completely free web-based service where a variety of global titles, hand-picked by our editors, will be available to all for streaming. The majority of titles are appropriate for listening with children, though there are some titles for adults to enjoy as well.

This free service is available to anyone worldwide. Simply visit stories.audible.com, choose a title, and start listening! You don't have to be a member or sign up - it's a completely anonymous experience. The best part? They intend to keep offering Audible Stories to people around the world for as long as the current situation continues. There is no specific time frame in mind for suspending the service. They have some fantastic books from Indian writers and publishers. These are: Chanakya In the Classroom: Life Lessons for Students, Karadi Tales. Some international favorites are: Aladdin, Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, Anne of Green Gables, The Whistling Schoolboy and Other Stories by Ruskin Bond, Pride & Prejudice by Jane Austen

Audible also offers another ad-free and free of cost service called Suno that offers more than 60 original and exclusive series in both Hindi and English across a wide variety of genres and features A- list stars like Amitabh Bachchan (Kaali Awaazein), Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar (Picture Ke Peeche), Anil Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Mouni Roy, Anurag Kashyap, Tabu, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Diljit Dosanjh, Vir Das and Vicky Kaushal. The range of fiction series includes horror (Chuppe Saaye), romance-coms (The newly launched Permanent Roommates, after a four year hiatus is extremely entertaining!), and suspense (Thriller Factory), while the comedy series on Audible Suno feature India's funniest comedians (The Unexperts by Abish Mathew).

Non-fiction series available on Audible Suno include intimate interviews with some of the country's biggest stars (Kissa Khwabon Ka, Picture Ke Peeche); socially relevant series that explore topics like mental health, sex education, and the rights of the LGBTQ community (Azaad Awaaz, SentiMental). Dale Carnegie (translated in Hindi), Om Swami, Radhakrishnan Pillai and Divya Prakash Dubey are among the top authors featured on Audible Suno. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Senate offers $58 bln aid to airlines as they struggle to stay airborne

The U.S. Senate offered struggling airlines unprecedented aid worth 58 billion that will help cover their staff wages, as carriers around the world seek state support and turn passenger planes into cargo liners in their desperate bid for re...

Sebi eases compliance rules for AGM, newspaper ads amid pandemic

Market regulator Sebi on Thursday granted more time to listed companies for holding annual general meetings and exempted them from giving advertisements in newspapers in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The regulator has been giving relaxa...

Keeping close tab on travel advisories for safe return of Viswanathan Anand, says wife

Aruna Anand, the wife of five-time world chess champion Viswanathan Anand, on Thursday said that they are keeping a close tab on the travel advisories from both Germany and India to see when it will be safe for Viswanathans entry back to In...

Iran starts intercity travel ban amid fears of surge of coronavirus

Iran has started an intercity travel ban, an Iranian official said in a televised news conference on Thursday, a day after Irans government spokesman warned the country might face a surge of cases in the coronavirus pandemic. Officials have...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020