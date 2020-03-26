Drugmakers Mylan, Pfizer delay merger due to coronavirus outbreak

Drugmaker Mylan NV's merger with Pfizer Inc's off-patent branded drug unit, Upjohn, would now close in the second half of 2020 due to the delays surrounding coronavirus, the companies said on Thursday.

The deal was previously expected to close in mid-2020. (https://reut.rs/2Jfcelr)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.