Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air passenger traffic slumps 44 pc in Asia Pacific, cargo demand holding up

International air passenger demand plunged in February with deepening public anxiety about the COVID-19 pandemic and abrupt imposition of travel restrictions across the world causing widespread disruptions to airline operations, preliminary traffic figures released on Thursday by the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) showed.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kuala Lumpur
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 16:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 16:41 IST
Air passenger traffic slumps 44 pc in Asia Pacific, cargo demand holding up
AAPA Director General Andrew Herdman (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

International air passenger demand plunged in February with deepening public anxiety about the COVID-19 pandemic and abrupt imposition of travel restrictions across the world causing widespread disruptions to airline operations, preliminary traffic figures released on Thursday by the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA) showed. In aggregate, the region's airlines experienced a 43.9 per cent year-on-year fall in the number of international passengers carried to a combined 17 million in February. As measured in revenue passenger kilometres (RPK), demand fell by 34.8 per cent, alongside a 20.6 per cent drop in available seat capacity.

As a result, the average international passenger load factor tumbled by 14.4 percentage points to 66.6 per cent for the month. Meanwhile, air cargo demand held up remarkably well despite the effects of extended factory closures and lockdowns in China crippling the supply and distribution of manufactured goods nationwide and related international trade flows.

These declines were partly offset by higher demand for air shipments of intermediate goods, including pharmaceutical and food supplies, within the region. Overall, Asia Pacific airlines registered a 3 per cent year-on-year decline in international air cargo demand in freight tonne kilometres (FTK) terms in February. Comparatively, offered freight capacity fell by a sharp 13.5 per cent with belly-hold capacity declining in tandem with the progressive cuts in the number of passenger flights over the course of the month. As a result, the average international freight load factor increased by 6.5 percentage points to 60.3 per cent for the month.

"Asian airlines saw passenger demand for international air travel demand plunge in February as a result of the rapid spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic," said AAPA Director General Andrew Herdman. "Overall, for the first two months of the year, the number of international passengers travelling on Asian airlines fell by 21 per cent to 50 million passengers." Herdman said the COVID-19 pandemic has posed unprecedented challenges, both operational and financial, to the airline industry and the wider travel and tourism sector worldwide. "While some governments have moved quickly to provide measures of financial support, much more needs to be done to reduce the risks of permanent damage to critical sectors of the economy." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-How U.S. emissions rules encourage larger SUVs and trucks

Drivers around the world want more roomy and powerful cars. Rules made under the administration of President Barack Obama make it easier for U.S. automakers to give customers what they want and to keep expanding the size of their vehicles. ...

All orders for eviction, dispossession and demolition

of property passed by any court or authority in Maharashtra toremain in abeyance till April 30 HC....

Singapore unveils USD 33.17 bn economic package to tide through coronavirus crisis

Singapore on Thursday unveiled a landmark package of SGD 48.4 billion USD 33.17 billion to support its workers and businesses as the country stepped up measures to deal with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. The stimulus is i...

Community transmission phase of COVID-19 will begin if community, govt don't work together: Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said that the community transmission phase of coronavirus will start if the community and government will not work collectively and follow guidelines for fighting against the deadly viru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020