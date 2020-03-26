Left Menu
Thermax operations to remain shut till April 14

  New Delhi
  Updated: 26-03-2020 17:33 IST
  Created: 26-03-2020 17:33 IST
Thermax on Thursday said operations at companies manufacturing units will continue to remain shut in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. The company had earlier announced that operations at its facilities would remain suspended till March 31, 2020.

"We further inform that the same will continue to remain closed till April 14, 2020 as per the government guidelines,” the company said in a BSE filing. Thermax is an energy and environment solutions provider and is one of the few companies in the world that offers integrated innovative solutions in areas of heating, cooling, power, water and waste management, air pollution control and chemicals.

It has 10 manufacturing facilities in India spread over three states Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

