Coronavirus outbreak: Commerce ministry sets up help desk to resolve import, export issues

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 17:39 IST
  • Created: 26-03-2020 17:39 IST
The commerce ministry on Thursday said it has set up a help desk to resolve export- and import-related issues arising due the coronavirus outbreak. It was operationalised by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

"A help desk has been operationalised by DGFT for export/import-related issues being faced in the current situation," it said. It said all issues related to the Department of Commerce or DGFT can be forwarded at this help desk.

In this regard, it said a proforma spreadsheet listing coronavirus-related import and export issues can be sent to 'dgftedi@nic.in'. Exporters and importers can also call at toll-free number 1800-111-550.

The World Trade Organization (WTO) has said global trade may see a sharp fall in the coming months due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Council of Leather Exports (CLE) has said shipment orders worth USD 1 billion (around Rs 7,600 crore) were cancelled in the past one week due to the coronavirus pandemic.

