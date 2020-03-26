Left Menu
Development News Edition

Waiting for govt nod to scale up number of COVID-19 testing labs to 17: Apollo Hospitals

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 19:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 19:26 IST
Waiting for govt nod to scale up number of COVID-19 testing labs to 17: Apollo Hospitals

Healthcare major Apollo Hospitals on Thursday said it plans to scale up the number of its laboratories for testing of COVID-19 to 17 as soon as it gets permission from the government. Currently, five labs of Apollo Hospitals have been approved by the government for novel coronavirus testing across the country.

The healthcare provider also plans to scale up the number of beds earmarked for treatment of COVID-19 across its hospitals if the need arises, the top management of the group said in a virtual media conference on the launch of 'Project Kavach' by the group. The response plan is a comprehensive approach by Apollo Hospitals that encompasses all aspects from information, screening and assessment, testing, to readying the infrastructure for quarantine and treatment of novel coronavirus pandemic.

"We currently have five labs that are approved for testing of COVID-19. We plan to scale them to 17 as soon as we get the approval from the government," Apollo Hospitals Executive Vice Chairperson Shobana Kameneni told PTI in an email response. When asked about the number of the isolation beds the company has to cater to the patients suffering from the pandemic, she said the facility and isolation beds are existing and spread across our hospital network. The scale-up will be done accordingly over time to meet the demand.

About the pharmacies, Kameneni said: "The 3,800 Apollo pharmacies across 18 states will be pressed into action to serve people with all the medication, consumables and supplements as required. Stocks have been doubled, prices will be strictly monitored and controlled, and home delivery capability has been enhanced." Highlighting the role Project Kavach is intended to play, Apollo Hospitals Group Chairman Prathap C Reddy said."Project Kavach will augment the government’s initiatives to address the COVID-19 pandemic and is part of our pledge to partner with the Government and be at the frontlines in this critical battle." PTI AKT MKJ.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

China to suspend entry of foreigners with visas, residence permits due to coronavirus

China will temporarily suspend the entry of foreigners with valid Chinese visas and residence permits starting on March 28, as an interim measure in response to the coronavirus epidemic, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.Exemptions will...

Vietnam Finance Ministry plans $3.39 bln package to help virus-hit businesses

Vietnams Finance Ministry said on Thursday it plans to offer a package of 80 trillion dong 3.39 billion to support businesses hard hit by the coronavirus. The virus has left firms in Vietnams manufacturing industry suffering shortages due t...

U.S. announces reward up to $15 mln for Venezuela's Maduro

The U.S. State Department on Thursday announced rewards for information leading to the arrest or conviction of various Venezuelan nationals, including President Nicolas Maduro who Washington aims to push out of power.The Department is offer...

Kerala Civil Supplies Corporation to start distributing essential food items online

Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas on Thursday said the Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation Supplyco will start distributing essential food products online in Kochi from March 27 onwards, amid the countrywide lockdown. Zomato has been...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020