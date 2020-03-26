Left Menu
Development News Edition

CII bats for sustainability of business during lockdown

As the nation battles the outbreak of novel coronavirus, the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) has stressed the need for ensuring smooth supply of essential goods and continuity and sustainability of businesses during this challenging time.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 21:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 21:14 IST
CII bats for sustainability of business during lockdown
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As the nation battles the outbreak of novel coronavirus, the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) has stressed the need for ensuring smooth supply of essential goods and continuity and sustainability of businesses during this challenging time. "It is crucial to ensure that the lockdown of the country is as painless as possible. We acknowledge a series of landmark initiatives being introduced by the government on a continuous basis to reduce the pain of society and the economy. We appreciate various measures undertaken by the government to facilitate the sustainability and continuity of businesses in the country. CII shall continue supporting the government in its initiatives by providing regular feedback from the industry," said Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII.

CII has suggested various measures to ensure that the lockdown is painless. It said that transportation bottlenecks should be removed for suppliers of essential commodities and services. It further suggested: "There is also a need to waive off the late fees on delayed filing of bills of entry, demurrage and detention charges on the traders. The ICEGATE should also be updated not to calculate late filing fees up to April 30."

"All export shipments of essential and emergency commodity, which are self-sealed by E-Sealing provision of the Customs, should be considered as direct Let Export Order and should be allowed Direct Port Entry instead of being routed through parking plaza with a lot of human interaction," CII said. The government may consider duty exemption for items being imported for fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, like protective body gear, isolation chambers, ventilators, testing kits, etc.

The government may consider including soaps, handwash, sanitizers and packaging industry as 'Essential Commodities' so that their production and supplies continue. Hand Sanitisers are unaffordable for the common people. The reduction of GST from the current level of 18 per cent to nil would help in making it more affordable. With the financial year coming to close, it is important to allow a fraction of the staff in the banking and financial services to work onsite to complete international client obligations like book closure and regulation filing between the last week of March and the first ten days of April 2020.

CII went on to suggest that the government may consider having a uniform definition of 'essential goods and services' across all states to include IT/ITES/telecom/banking, financial services, among others. Further, with a view to cut time in seeking approvals and reduce the burden of the authorities, companies in this challenging time should be allowed to self-certify for undertaking production, transport, distribution, etc of essential goods and services.

"We are confident that these recommendations would prove to be helpful in minimizing the pains of the lockdown. We remain committed to work with the government and provide our regular feedback in this time of COVID-19 crisis, which is impacting one and all," added Banerjee. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Baba Vanga prediction: Did the blind Bulgarian mystic predict coronavirus?

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

German asparagus season faces peril as coronavirus shuts out pickers

German growers of white asparagus, an expensive delicacy savoured by food lovers in spring, fear this years harvest may go to waste as coronavirus lockdowns shut out seasonal pickers from Eastern Europe. Ernst-August Winkelmann, whose farm ...

Lives or the economy? Argentina's Fernandez says growth comes second amid virus spread

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez said on Thursday that saving lives would take precedence over protecting the economy from the impact of coronavirus, which is likely to push the country deeper into recession this year. The center-left ...

Govt seeks suggestions from stakeholders on proposed amendment to motor vehicle rules

The government on Thursday sought suggestions from various stakeholders including general public on the proposed amendment in the motor vehicle rules regarding new vehicles registration, issuance of driving licences and recall of old vehicl...

New York says hospitals overwhelmed under almost any coronavirus scenario

New York states hospitals will be overwhelmed under almost any realistic scenario in the coronavirus outbreak and authorities are adding capacity wherever possible to meet soaring demand, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday. The need for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020